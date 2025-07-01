Centre Approves ₹1853 Crore 4-Lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Road Project In Tamil Nadu - Details Inside

Chennai: The Union Cabinet has approved construction of 4-Lane Paramakudi - Ramanathapuram Section (46.7 km) in Tamil Nadu. The mega road project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs.1,853 crore.

Centre Approves Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Road Project In Tamil Nadu

Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram, and Dhanushkodi is dependent on existing 2-lane National Highway 87 (NH-87) and associated State Highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor.

To address these challenges, the project will upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a 4-lane configuration. This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns such as Paramakudi, Sathirakudi, Achundanvayal and Ramanathapuram.

Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Road Project Details

The project alignment integrates with 5 major National Highways (NH-38, NH-85, NH-36, NH-536, and NH-32) and 3 State Highways (SH-47, SH-29, SH-34), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across southern Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 2 major Railway Stations (Madurai and Rameshwaram), 1 Airport (Madurai), and 2 minor ports (Pamban and Rameshwaram), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Project To Fuel Economic Growth

Upon completion, the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centers, boosting tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.