Tamil Nadu On Red Alert As Cyclone Ditwah Inches Closer To India | Know All About Latest IMD Advisory

Chennai: A red alert has been issued for Saturday in parts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah is inching closer towards India after causing destruction in Sri Lanka. Advancing from the southwest Bay of Bengal, the cyclone is heading towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for parts of the state for Sunday.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram and Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry.

Orange Alert

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for some places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet.

When Will Cyclone Ditwah Reach India?

Weather forecasting department IMD said the cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.

“While moving north-northwestwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km, 50 km and 25km from the Tamil Nadu coastline by midnight of today, the 29th November, early morning and evening of tomorrow, the 30th November respectively,” IMD added.

Cyclone Ditwah Creates Havoc In Sri Lanka

The cyclone has created havoc in Sri Lanka, leading to the death of as many as 123 people, with 130 people still missing amid severe flooding and landslides.

Nearly 44,000 people have been displaced in Sri Lanka.

India has launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.

The meteorological department has announced that the prevailing atmospheric disturbance over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka has developed into a low pressure area by today's dawn, and that there will be showers in many parts of the island in the next few days.

Rainfall exceeding 100 mm is possible in some places in the eastern, central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and southern provinces, as well as in the Polonnaruwa district.

The meteorological department has also stated in the statement issued that rain exceeding 75 mm is expected in other parts of the island.