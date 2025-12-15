Tamil Nadu Police Lays Down 84 Conditions Before Allowing Vijay's Rally in Erode Temple Ground

Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s rally on December 18th, 2025 has finally received a green signal from the Tamil Nadu police, but not before putting down 84 conditions that the organisers need to abide by to hold the event.

The rally, which is supposed to take place in a private 16-acre temple land near Vijayanagalam in Erode district is expected to draw a large crowd leading the police to ensure that conditions regarding law and order, crowd control, and proper maintenance of the event venue are upheld. Some of the conditions put forward by the authorities include a security deposit of Rs 50,000 and a complete clean-up of the venue restoring it to its original state after the event in completed. The rally is likely to take place between 11 AM and 1 PM on Thursday.

The 84 conditions, however, are not the only hoops that the organizer of the party had to jump through to obtain a permission for the rally. The temple venue, which is under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, also did not provide the No Objection Certificate initially.

It was only after several leaders and representatives of TVK met the temple authorities on Sunday, that the body finally approved the event and provided the NoC.

Advertisement

After the NoC from the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was obtained, Erode Superintendent of Police A Sujatha and a group of other police personnel personally inspected the venue and finally gave the permission.

After Vijay's rally in Karur earlier this year turned into a tragic stampede, leading to the death of at least 40 people and injured 100, the authorities has been extra careful while giving out permissions for TVK rallies to avoid similar situations.

Advertisement