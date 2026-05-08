Updated 8 May 2026 at 21:08 IST Tamil Nadu Political Thriller Continues: Vijay Still Short Of 2 MLAs, Fails To Prove Majority For 3rd Time; Oath-Taking Ceremony Postponed Again Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy has failed to prove his majority for the third straight time. According to sources, Vijay has failed to secure the majority mark of 118 MLAs and is still short of 2 MLAs.