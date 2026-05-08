Tamil Nadu Political Thriller Continues: Vijay Still Short Of 2 MLAs, Fails To Prove Majority For 3rd Time; Oath-Taking Ceremony Postponed Again
Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy has failed to prove his majority for the third straight time. According to sources, Vijay has failed to secure the majority mark of 118 MLAs and is still short of 2 MLAs.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy has failed to prove his majority for the third straight time. According to sources, Vijay has failed to secure the majority mark of 118 MLAs and is still short of 2 MLAs.
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This comes after he met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today for the third time in three days and staked claim to form the government in the state.
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