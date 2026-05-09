Tamil Nadu Politics LIVE: VCK Extends Support To Vijay, TVK Crosses The Magical 118 Mark; All Eyes On Governor | Image: Republic

Following a tense deadlock in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy has finally secured the magic number needed to form government in the state. All eyes are now on the Governor, who is yet to meet Vijay and approve his stake to form the government.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have extended their much-needed support to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy, ending the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu. With the support of the two parties, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs, two above the majority mark.