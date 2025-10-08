Tamil Nadu: Puthiya Thalaimurai Raises Concern Over Alleged Non Availability On Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Network

Puthiya Thalaimurai has said that viewers in various parts of Tamil Nadu have reported the non-availability of their channel on the Arasu Cable Network.

As per Puthiya Thalaimurai, since last Friday, viewers from various regions of Tamil Nadu have been consistently reporting the channel is no longer visible on the Arasu Cable Network.

The channel added that it had made multiple representations to the officials concerned at the Arasu Cable Corporation over 4 specific days, but had not received any explanation or clarification on the matter.

“Any interruption or selective blocking without transparent explanation strikes at the core principles of media freedom, public service, and the people’s right to information,” Puthiya Thalaimurai said in a statement.

The channel has also sought an official clarification from the Government of Tamil Nadu on “whether any directive or technical intervention has led to this blackout”, and urged regulatory and industry bodies to take note of the matter.