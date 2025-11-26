Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Are Chennai Schools Closed Because of Cyclone Senyar Tomorrow?

As Cyclone Senyar nears the Tamil Nadu coast, uncertainty prevails around school functioning across the state, with several districts already suspending classes due to rain, while others continue to operate as usual. Due to the heavy rain that is still falling in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, schools and institutions in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to be closed on Thursday, November 27.

Additionally, the students and parents should get in touch with their school's authority before going to school, though, since there hasn't been an official announcement about it yet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of widespread heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state, prompting precautionary measures from authorities.

School Closures and Weather Alerts

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, have already declared school holidays on November 24 and 25 as a safety measure. Given the forecast of continuous heavy rainfall, authorities are considering extending these closures to November 26.

The state government has advised students and parents to stay updated through official channels, as local district collectors have the authority to declare holidays based on weather conditions.​

Advertisement

How will Cyclone Senyar develop?

The cyclone, predicted to develop over the Bay of Bengal, could result in strong winds and very heavy rains, especially around the coastal districts. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for many regions and warned residents to remain cautious of potential flooding and waterlogging. The weather department also indicated that the low-pressure system could intensify into a cyclonic storm named "Senyar," which might influence weather conditions across southern India, including Kerala and Karnataka.