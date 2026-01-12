Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Closed from January 15 to 17 for Pongal & Other Holidays

Chennai: All schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed from January 15 to January 17 in view of the Pongal festival and other events. The three days of consecutive holiday will allow students and their families to take part in traditional festivities.

Here is a breakdown of the holidays:

January 15 (Thursday)- The Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced a holiday on January 15 for Pongal celebrations.

January 16 (Friday)- Mattu Pongal, a celebration of cattle that help farmers in growing crops, will be marked on January 16. Further, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. The day is celebrated as 'Thiruvalluvar Day'. As per the official website of Tamil Nadu Education Department, the holiday on January 16 is for Thiruvalluvar Day'.

January 17 (Saturday)- Kaanum Pongal, which is the fourth and the final day of Pongal festivities, falls on January 17. The Uzhavar Thirunal festival, which is marked to thank the farmers, also falls on January 17.

It is likely that some schools will also remain closed on January 14 in view of Bhogi Pongal, the first day of Pongal celebrations.

