sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tamil Nadu Shocker: Teacher Fatally Stabbed in School, Assailant Detained

Published 14:19 IST, November 20th 2024

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Teacher Fatally Stabbed in School, Assailant Detained

A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image of a knife attack.
A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:19 IST, November 20th 2024