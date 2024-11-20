Published 14:19 IST, November 20th 2024
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Teacher Fatally Stabbed in School, Assailant Detained
A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth | Image: ANI
