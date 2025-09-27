Updated 27 September 2025 at 21:03 IST
Tamil Nadu: Stampede at TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Leaves At least 10 Dead, Several Injured
A massive public rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu turned chaotic.
Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Tamil Nadu Stampede | Image: Republic
Chennai: A massive public rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, turned tragic on Saturday. A stampede-like situation left 10 dead, including three children, and injured over 30 others.
It's a developing story.
