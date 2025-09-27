Republic World
  Tamil Nadu: Stampede at TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Leaves At least 10 Dead, Several Injured

Updated 27 September 2025 at 21:03 IST

Tamil Nadu: Stampede at TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Leaves At least 10 Dead, Several Injured

A massive public rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu turned chaotic.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Tamil Nadu Stampede
Tamil Nadu Stampede | Image: Republic

Chennai: A massive public rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, turned tragic on Saturday. A stampede-like situation left 10 dead, including three children, and injured over 30 others.

It's a developing story.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 21:02 IST

