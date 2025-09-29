Tamil Nadu Stampede: Union Ministers Sitharaman, Murugan Reach Karur, Meet Survivors After Vijay’s TVK Rally Tragedy

Karur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Karur on Monday to meet survivors and families of the victims of the devastating stampede that killed 41 people and left over 50 injured during actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally at Velayuthampalayam, Tamil Nadu, on September 27.

She was accompanied by Union Ministers L. Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran.

The tragedy unfolded after a large crowd gathered to hear Vijay speak. At the conclusion of his speech, thousands of people rushed forward, causing fear and a deadly crush, officials said, making the event space dangerously crowded. Doctors said some of the injured are still in serious condition, and many of the victims were women and children.

From President Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressions of grief poured in from across the country. President Murmu said she was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives and offered prayers for the bereaved families, while Prime Minister Modi expressed his anguish and sanctioned an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PMNRF to the families of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured.

M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, visited Karur shortly after the tragedy and spoke with the families of the injured at the Government Medical College Hospital. He announced complete governmental assistance and declared a Rs 10 lakh solatium for each grieving family.

In order to identify the cause of the catastrophe and provide safety precautions for such incidents in the future, Chief Minister Stalin has directed a judicial investigation headed by former High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

In addition to offering condolences, AIADMK opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) criticized the government for its inability to control the large attendance and called for stricter security measures for political rallies.

TVK president Vijay described it as a "irreparable loss." He called for composure and unity in an emotional statement, announcing Rs 2 lakh for injured people and Rs 20 lakh in compensation for each deceased family.