Tamil Nadu: Boy Hacks Drunk Father to Death For Torturing Mother

Madurai: In a fit of rage, a teenager in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin attacked his father fatally with a sickle due to the atrocities the latter inflicted upon his wife.

According to sources, the victim used to drink often and beat his wife up regularly. The murder is said to have taken place on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the man returned home drunk and again started thrashing his wife, further upsetting the boy. To save her mother from her father’s assault, the teen picked up a sickle and hacked him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Soon after the matter came to light, neighbours alerted the police, who then rushed to the spot.

Victim’s body was sent to the Tuticorin Govt Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Subsequently, the teen, who appeared in the state board Class X exams this year, was detained by police.

He was later produced before a court and was lodged in Borstal School at Tirunelveli.

