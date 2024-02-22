Advertisement

Chennai: A shocking visual from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city allegedly displaying a disgusting intolerance against a transgender woman working in an IT firm, shows the 25-year-old transgender, stripped half-naked, tied to a lamp post, being brutally beaten by a mob. It is being claimed that the incident took place near Pallavaram in Chennai City, where the transgender was beaten on the suspicion of a child kidnapper.

The disturbing video from Chennai has been going viral on social media drawing a whole lot of criticism against the people thrashing the transgender.

Advertisement

Police have arrested 2 accused so far

The transgender identified as Dhana from Pammal, working as a professional with an Information Technology (IT)-firm can be seen in the video, purportedly tied to a lamp-post half-stripped and being thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a kidnapper.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Monday when Dhana was returning after having a meal at an eatery near the city's Pallavaram area. The video capturing the horrendous incident is being widely shared on social media.

According to the police, Dhana on her way to home was approached by some people near Pallavaram and was mocked. Immediately, a mob gathered at the spot and started beating her. Allegedly she was dragged to a lamp post and tied to it. Then she was stripped half-naked, harassed and then beaten up by the mob.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the Shankar Nagar police has reportedly arrested 2 people in the case, while a search operation is being carried out to trace the absconding 5 accused.

The police said that during the incident, a few men spontaneously came and joined in the heinous act. It is still not clear whether the perpetrators knew each other or they had spontaneously come together in the disgusting act.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a similar incident that took place in Telangana, a 50-year-old transgender beggar identified as Raju was beaten to death by mob in Telangana's Nizamabad after they had suspicion that he was involved in kidnapping of children.

