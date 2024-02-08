TN Bus Strike LIVE: Buses in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu off road

The Madras High Court is expected to hear a plea against the transport strike today. | Image: X

Advertisement

Chennai: Transport workers and unions in Tamil Nadu have announced an 'indefinite strike,' pressing for the restoration of the old pension scheme and an updated dearness allowance for pensioners.

In addition to seeking resolutions for their ongoing concerns, the workers are also advocating for discussions on the 15th Pay Commission.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Chengalpattu: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) holds an indefinite strike across the state. pic.twitter.com/yNzWEyUvfm — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

These strikes come just before the Pongal festival—a significant occasion in the southern state—is expected to disrupt the festive rush in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Life returns to normal



About 80 percent of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said.

The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts, benefiting the commuters, they said.

Advertisement

In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) authorities ensured the buses were operated as usual and that the strike did not impact the public much, a senior official said.

"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said. "About 80 percent" of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.

Advertisement

The trade unions had announced the strike demanding implementation of "6 point charter of demands." It includes initiation of talks for enhanced wages (15th wage revision pact), filling vacant posts, and release of pending Dearness Allowance for those in service and retired workers.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar had earlier said the demands will be met in due course when the financial situation improves.

Advertisement

Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) is not a part of the strike.

Main opposition AIADMK's Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) are among those participating in the strike.

Advertisement

Given the fact that the Tamil Nadu government will be operating around 22,000 government buses in the state with over 3,000 in Chennai alone, this strike is likely to be substantial.

Despite widespread support from transport unions in Tamil Nadu, those associated with the ruling DMK have refrained from participating in the demonstrations, and negotiations with the state government on these matters have proven to be unsuccessful so far.

Advertisement

Furthermore, on Monday, reacting to the strike call, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said that they were still holding the talks and if the unions decide to go ahead with the strike, the government will take measures to ensure that the strike does not affect the public.

He added, “We are not saying we won’t fulfill the demands, we told them that after attaining financial stability, we will take measures… Despite that, the unions announced the strike. It is politically motivated. We will see whoever takes part in that, and take appropriate measures…”

Advertisement

The Madras High Court is expected to hear a plea against the transport strike today. (With inputs from PTI)