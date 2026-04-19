'Tamil Nadu Will Not Be Fooled': DMK's Dayanidhi Maran Hits Out at PM Modi’s Women’s Quota Claims

Chennai: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made women's reservation an electoral issue ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on April 23. Speaking to ANI, Maran clarified that the DMK supports 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies but has opposed the delimitation exercise, which he alleged would unfairly penalise states that have effectively controlled population growth.

The DMK MP said, "It's so unfortunate that the Prime Minister is trying to make this an electoral issue. That was the agenda all along, to call for a special session of the parliament, knowing very well that five states were going for election and trying to fast-track the delimitation. You have already cleared the women's reservation bill. But what are you planning to do? The delimitation. The devil is in the details."

He further alleged that the proposed increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats would adversely impact states that have contributed to national development through population control measures. "By trying to increase the number of MP seats, you are trying to penalise those states which are giving development to the country. All we asked for was a proper consultation. They summarised all three Bills into one, trying to fool the people. We want women's reservation, bring it right now, we are ready for it. You want to cheat the public, but people of India, especially in Tamil Nadu, will not be fooled by you," he added.

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, in which he criticised the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that they had "crushed" the dreams of women despite the government's efforts. PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of this bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said on Saturday. PM Modi said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people.

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Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division on the Constitution Amendment Bill, following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

DMK turned out to be a staunch opponent to the Constitutional amendment and the Delimitation Bill. Meanwhile, DMK MP P Wilson had introduced a Constitution Amendment Bill as a Private Member's initiative, proposing reservation for women without altering the existing strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and delinking it from delimitation and census.