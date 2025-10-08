Tanker Hits LPG Truck On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, Triggers Series Of Powerful Explosions And Fire

Jaipur: Powerful explosions occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway in Rajasthan's Mauzamabad tehsil after a chemical-laden tanker collided with a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The incident took place near Sawarda Puliya, triggering a massive fire that illuminated the night sky, leaving the residents nearby in a panic-like situation.

The fire, which erupted on the truck carrying LPG cylinders, triggered a series of powerful explosions on the highway. The incident occurred near Mauzamabad, disrupting the traffic. Reportedly, the inferno was so intense that it engulfed multiple vehicles at the site.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the LPG cylinders burst, and the tanker caught fire, sending flames shooting high into the air.

As per the sources, the trucks and trailers parked near a dhaba were also affected, and traffic on the highway came to a grinding halt. However, there were no reports of serious injuries or casualties, although a few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the accident site, where police, administration, and fire department teams were making efforts to manage relief and rescue operations. "The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified. No casualties have been reported. The administration is working diligently," Bairwa said, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

IG Rahul Prakash stated that steps would be taken to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks would no longer be allowed to park in the area.

A massive rescue operation is underway, with multiple fire engines and police vehicles deployed to the scene.

The police have halted traffic on both sides of the highway as a precautionary measure, while efforts are being made to contain the blaze and prevent further accidents.