Tariff On India Partially Due To BRICS And Trade, We’re Still Negotiating And Know By End of This Week: Donald Trump Day After His Tariff Shock

"BRICS is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States, and India is a member of that... It is an attack on the dollar, and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar," he said.

"As you know Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine, but they don't do very much business in terms of business with us. They sell a lot to us, but we don't buy from them. You know why? Because the tariff is so high. They have one of the highest tariffs in the world. Now, they are willing to cut it very substantially. But we will see what happens. We are talking to India now. We will see what happens. It doesn't matter too much whether we have a deal or we charge them a certain tariff. But you will know at the end of this week,” he said.