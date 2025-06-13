Tata Group Will Be Completely ‘Transparent’ in Air India Plane Crash Findings, Says Chief

Air India Plane Crash: Tata Group Head Natarajan Chandrasekaran writes to his colleagues, "What occurred yesterday was inexplicable, and we are in shock and mourning. To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible. This is one of the darkest days in the Tata Group's history. Words are no consolation right now, but my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the people who died and were injured in the crash. We are here for them...You know that in the past 24 hours, investigative teams from India, UK, and the US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash. They have our full cooperation, and we will be completely transparent about the findings. We owe it to the families and loved ones, to our pilots and crew, and to you...Once we have verified facts, we will be transparent in our communication about how this tragedy took place. As a Group trusted by so many, when we took over Air India, ensuring the safety of its passengers was our first and foremost priority. There was no compromising on it."