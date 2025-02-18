'Tata, Maruti and All MNCs...': Anand Mahindra's Confidence Wins The Internet After X User Probes Him on Tesla

Over the years, Mahindra has squared off against giants like Tata, Maruti, and even international competitors such as Hyundai. | Image: File Photo

New Delhi, India: Tesla appears to be preparing for the "India challenge" after a recent meeting between CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. The electric vehicle (EV) leader, under Musk’s guidance, has posted over a dozen new job openings on its LinkedIn account. This includes 12 positions in Mumbai and one in Delhi, all of which have been listed within the past 24 hours.

On this, an X user asked Anand Mahindra, the head of the Mahindra Group, How will you handle the competition, if dear @elonmusk brings his @Tesla to India? Are you ready Sir? @TataMotors_Cars"

Mahindra Responds: “We’re Still Around”

In true Mahindra style, Anand Mahindra took to his X profile to respond with confidence. Drawing from the company's long history in India, Mahindra reminded followers that the company has faced stiff competition since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991.

Over the years, Mahindra has squared off against giants like Tata, Maruti, and even international competitors such as Hyundai.

Despite the fierce rivalry, Mahindra declared, "We’re still around." He emphasized his company’s resilience, saying, “And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now. With you cheering us on, we will make that happen.”

What’s Next for Tesla in India?

While Tesla’s exact plans for India remain unclear, the company’s recent recruitment drive signals that it may soon have a larger presence in the market. With ambitious goals and a reputation for cutting-edge technology, Tesla could become a major player in India’s EV sector. However, it will need to navigate the unique challenges of the Indian market, including price sensitivity and competition from local giants like Tata, Maruti, and Mahindra.

For now, all eyes are on Tesla’s next move, and whether the company can match its success in other markets with the complexities of India’s dynamic auto landscape. The showdown between the EV giants promises to be a thrilling one.