Tax Reduction Not Linked To Trump Tariff War, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed concerns about the impact of the expected Trump tariff war on India's economy. Sitharaman, while announcing the reduction in tax, didn't explicitly link it to the anticipated tariff war. She said that it was not implemented taking into consideration the United States tariff threat.

Sitharaman's statement comes in response to US President Donald Trump's comments about India being a "tariff abuser". The Indian government has been proactive in addressing trade concerns, and the finance minister's statement reflects this approach.