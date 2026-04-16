TCS Asks Employees at Nashik Office to Work From Home For Safety Reasons, Women's Organisations Hold Protest

Nashik, Maharashtra: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday asked its employees at its Nashik location to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. The development comes amid an ongoing probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik facility.

Earlier in the day, several women held a 'Ranragini Jan Akrsoh' bike rally to raise the issues of alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik office.

BJP MLA Devayani Farande says, "Pressuring Hindu girls to hold roza and offer namaz, raping them, and converting them is against the Constitution of India. Such individuals should have their nationality revoked. They should be charged with treason and sentenced to death. Their property should be sealed, and bulldozer action should be taken over their homes.

According to the ongoing police investigation, the accused in the Nashik harassment case at the TCS branch had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

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During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions too.

According to police, the HR manager repeatedly told the victims to drop the matter and failed to take any concrete steps despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in the office.

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Total 9 cases have been registered regarding the case, 1 case being at Deolali camp police station and 8 others at Mumbai Naka. A total of 9 complaints, including 1 man has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwini Chainani, Operations Manager of the company, was also presented before the Court and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has ordered an internal investigation too, calling such allegations "gravely concerning and anguishing."

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the "utmost seriousness", and action has already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.