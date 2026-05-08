TCS Conversion Racket Case: Nida Khan Remanded to Custody Until May 11; Mother Granted 10-Minute Daily Visits

Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) religious conversion and workplace harassment case. Nida Khan, the 26-year-old primary suspect, was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after evading the police for over a month.

Khan had been missing since the initial First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station on March 26. Following her capture, she was produced before a Nashik court, which remanded her to police custody until May 11.

Allegations of Religious Pressure and Coercion

The prosecution’s case centers on serious allegations of workplace misconduct and forced religious practices. During the court proceedings, Milind Kurkute detailed the specific nature of the harassment allegedly directed at the victim.

The Public Prosecutor sought a five-day remand, arguing that Khan utilized mobile applications to exert pressure on her colleague. According to the prosecution, Khan allegedly forced the victim to wear a hijab, recite Quranic verses, and undergo a religious conversion.

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The victim was reportedly told:

"If you do not recite the Kalma, you will go to hell."

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Expanding Investigation and Co-Accused Details

Khan is not the only individual implicated in this scandal. Two other suspects, Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar, have been in judicial custody since March 27 facing similar accusations. Furthermore, the investigation has expanded to include Matteen Patel, an AIMIM leader from Sambhajinagar, who has been named as a co-accused.

The court acknowledged the necessity of interrogating Khan regarding these broader connections, particularly her links to Patel, before granting the custody extension.

Court Provisions and Family Visitation

While the investigation intensifies, the court has made specific provisions for Khan’s family. Her mother has been granted permission for brief daily visits. These are restricted to two 10-minute sessions: the first from 11:00 AM to 11:10 AM, and the second from 5:00 PM to 5:10 PM.