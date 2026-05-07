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  • TCS Conversion Racket Case: Main Accused Nida Khan Arrested From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

TCS Conversion Racket Case: Main Accused Nida Khan Arrested From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nida Khan, the main accused in the TCS conversion racket case, has been arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will be produced before a Nashik court tomorrow.

Shruti Sneha
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Nishik TCS HR nida khan is pregnant want relief approached court seeking anticipatory bail
TCS Conversion Racket Case: Main Accused Nida Khan Arrested From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Image: X

Maharashtra: The main accused in the TCS conversion racket case, Nida Khan, has been arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will be produced before a Nashik court tomorrow. 

Khan, 26, an employee at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik office, had been absconding since March 26, when the first FIR related to alleged workplace harassment and a religious conversion racket was registered at Deolali Camp Police Station. The two other accused in the case. Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar,  have been in judicial custody since March 27.

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Shruti Sneha
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