TCS Nashik Conversion Row: AIMIM's Matin Patel, Who 'Sheltered' Nida Khan, Moves Court to Halt Demolition of House

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra: AIMIM Corporator Matin Patel, who had allegedly provided shelter to Nida Khan, an accused in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik, has approached the Sambhaji Nagar District Court challenging a municipal demolition notice issued against his property.

The local Municipal Corporation served Patel a notice demanding a response within three days, claiming the house where Nida Khan had stayed was allegedly constructed illegally. In response, Patel filed a petition seeking an immediate stay on the demolition order.

In his plea, the corporator has described the municipal notice as unlawful and arbitrary. He has requested a reasonable 15-day period to file a detailed reply and present his case.

A hearing on Patel’s petition is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

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The development comes amid heightened local attention following Patel’s decision to shelter Nida Khan. The case is being closely watched as it involves questions of municipal enforcement procedures, property rights, and the timeline granted for responses to official notices.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the case, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday alleged that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel sheltered accused Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was the "main culprit" in the case.

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Speaking to ANI here, Shirsat alleged that Khan had been hiding in his constituency for over a month with the support of AIMIM functionaries. "Nida Khan was kept in hiding in my constituency, Sambhajinagar, for 43 days. A corporator of AIMIM has helped her hide. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. The accused is just a pawn. Many big figures are behind this racket. Imtiaz Jaleel is also involved in this," Shirsat said.

He further alleged that Jaleel had facilitated Khan's stay in Sambhajinagar along with members of her family. "Imtiaz Jaleel supported this girl and brought her from Nashik to Sambhajinagar, and she and four other members of her family were staying at his corporator's home. Imtiaz Jaleel is the main culprit. There could be other people up the chain than Imtiaz Jaleel, too," the minister added.

Shirsat also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter comprehensively. "AIMIM party could be a pawn too. Someone could be behind them as well. The police are going to bring all these things to light during their investigation. I demand, and that's why I have asked the CM as well, that an SIT should be formed, and this should be investigated, and arrest Imtiaz and his partner. When he is in police custody, he will spill all the other names," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Nashik Police took one of the key accused in the case, Nida Khan, into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She is accused in cases related to alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments.

A local court had earlier dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea, while the prosecution opposed relief, citing the seriousness of the allegations. So far, five accused have been arrested, and a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier termed the Nashik TCS incident a "very serious matter" and said the government was probing all angles linked to the case.