TCS Rolls Out New WFO Guidelines Amid Raging Work-Hour Debate. Details Here

TCS has revised its work-from-office (WFO) policy for exception requests, as per a notice issued to its Indian employees. Employees can now request up to six days per quarter for personal emergencies, though any unused days will not be carried over to the next quarter.

The company has streamlined the process by allowing staff to submit up to 30 exception requests in a single entry. Network-related issues can be cited for up to five entries at once. Any exception requests that are not processed within 10 days will be automatically rejected. Regarding late submissions, the notice clarified, “Backdated entries will be allowed only for up to two previous dates from the current day, and missing WFO entries for the current month can be raised until the 5th of the following month.”

TCS has also prohibited bulk uploads or backend entries for seeking exceptions to the office attendance policy. The revised WFO regulations establish stricter attendance requirements. An email inquiry sent to TCS for further comment remained unanswered at the time of publication.

TCS was among the first Indian IT firms to implement a five-day office attendance policy, while other companies typically require office presence two or three days a week. The company has tied variable compensation to office attendance compliance to ensure adherence.

In a separate communication, Lakkad emphasized the importance of respectful feedback practices for managers. “I urge every leader to foster a positive and happy workplace, where everyone looks forward to working and collaborating with others,” he said.