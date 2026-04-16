Shafi Sheikh, Accused In TCS Sexual Harassment & Conversion Case, Beaten By Inmates Inside Nashik Jail

Nashik: Shafi Shaikh, who is one of the accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has reportedly been beaten by his fellow prisoners inside the Nashik Road Jail.

The allegation of physical assault was disclosed by Shafi Shaikh himself during a court hearing on Thursday. The hearing took place in-camera, behind closed doors.

The court hearing has now concluded. The court is expected to deliver its verdict shortly.

The TCS Harassment Case

The case first gained public attention in late March 2026, when a female employee filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station. This initial report triggered a domino effect, leading a total of eight women and one male employee to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and mental pressure.

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Reports suggest that the misconduct spanned several years (2022–2026), with victims alleging inappropriate physical contact, obscene remarks, and in some instances, coercion related to religious practices.

To verify the "notorious acts" reported in early February, the Nashik City Police executed a 40-day undercover operation. Six female police officers were embedded within the BPO office starting mid-February to monitor the suspects' behavior. Following the corroboration of these complaints, the police formed a Special Investigation Team. So far, eight individuals have been named in the FIRs, including team leaders and the facility's HR manager, Nida Khan, who is accused of failing to act on repeated internal emails from the victims.

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Chairman of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran, addressed the gravity of the situation, calling the allegations "anguishing."

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