'Team India': PM Modi Expresses Confidence In Nation Amid Middle East Crisis, Says 'We Can Overcome The Situation'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a key meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

‘Team India Can Overcome The Situation'

During the virtual meeting, the Prime Minister said that India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruption. He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as “Team India” to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade and daily life. He stressed that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India’s greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances.

The PM expressed confidence that by working as ‘Team India’, the nation can “successfully overcome” the situation.

PM Modi also highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies. He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the government’s priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens and strengthen industry and supply chains.

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PM Cautions Against Misinformation

PM Modi also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online frauds and fake agents. Further, he called for special attention in border and coastal states to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies and maritime operations.

‘Maintain Public Confidence’

He underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence, noting that assurance regarding the availability of essential commodities would help prevent unnecessary panic among citizens. He further suggested that the states with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure timely flow of information.

