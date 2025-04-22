Tears, Blood, and Chaos in Kashmir: Woman Cries For Husband's Safety, Pleads ‘Save Him’

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A peaceful afternoon in the scenic Baisaran meadows turned into a nightmare as gunfire shattered the silence, leaving 2 tourist dead and several others critically injured in a brazen terrorist attack on Tuesday. Among the chaos, a gut-wrenching video emerged showing a woman, drenched in tears, pleading for her husband’s life: “Please save my husband, please.” Her voice trembled with terror as she clutched onto hope amid blood-stained grass and screams for help.

According to police reports, two to three terrorists, reportedly from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, stormed the area dressed in military fatigues and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

One woman, who was seen weeping beside her injured husband, recalled the chilling moment: “We were just eating bhelpuri when they opened fire. One of them said my husband was not a Muslim and shot him.”

In one video, a man filming the aftermath tries to comfort a woman crying over her injured partner, while she begs: “Sir, please please ask for help. Just ask for help.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack, directing Union Home Minister Amit Shah to monitor the situation closely. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the incident “an abomination”, expressing his shock and anger: “The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed the outrage, assuring that “those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.” Security forces have launched an intensive search operation to track down the attackers.