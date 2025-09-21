Tech-Driven Cold Chain Transformation In India Set For Rapid Growth With Govt Support

New Delhi: India's refrigeration industry and cold chain market have been gaining major traction on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The cold chain sector in India is rapidly growing, driven by increasing demand for processed food products and the expansion of the retail and e-commerce industries. The refrigeration industry is evolving rapidly, with global commercial equipment projected to touch $161 billion by 2034.

As per reports, under PM Modi's leadership, India has been focusing on improving its cold chain infrastructure to reduce food waste and enhance the income of farmers. The government has been supporting the development of cold chain infrastructure through various agencies like the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, National Horticultural Board, and Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority. The National Logistics Policy (NLP) also focused on modernising cold chains and post-harvest infrastructure to reduce food waste and create a surplus for exports.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping India's cold chain sector. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, and real-time tracking systems is enhancing visibility across the supply chain and reducing the risk of spoilage for temperature-sensitive products like pharmaceuticals and perishable foods. Sustainability has also become a key focus, with stakeholders investing in eco-friendly refrigeration solutions and energy-efficient transportation.

Meanwhile, New Delhi witnessed the launch of the eighth edition of REFCOLD India 2025, South Asia's leading refrigeration and cold chain exhibition, at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Co-organised by ISHRAE and Informa Markets in India, the three-day event drew an impressive response from industry professionals, global participants, and policymakers. Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, including Pramod Kumar and Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretaries (Horticulture), were present at the inauguration alongside industry leaders like Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India. The launch of the National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD) website and the energy transition report by the ministry added impetus to the proceedings.

Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan stated, "India today stands as the world's second-largest producer of horticulture, with nearly 365 million metric tonnes of output. Yet post-harvest losses of up to 15%—around 15 million metric tonnes—remain a challenge. At the Ministry and through NCCD, we are digitising infrastructure, revising engineering guidelines, and promoting energy transition to make facilities more sustainable. Our aim is to reduce losses to below 5% by 2047, directly improving farmer incomes and strengthening food security. Platforms like REFCOLD are crucial in this journey, bringing leaders together to build affordable, farm-gate solutions."

Expressing his view at the event, Yogesh Mudras commented, "The refrigeration industry is evolving rapidly, with global commercial equipment projected to touch USD 161 billion by 2034, driven by food, pharma, and retail. India, too, is witnessing strong double-digit growth, with rising demand from QSRs, organised retail, and life sciences. The government's commitments towards the industry are reshaping equipment choices, pushing innovation toward natural refrigerants and efficiency. Yet, challenges around power costs, financing, and service networks persist. REFCOLD 2025 addressed these head-on, showcasing cutting-edge technologies while fostering collaboration between manufacturers, policymakers, and end-users to future-proof India's refrigeration and cold chain ecosystem."

The opening day of the event featured sessions under India Cold Chain Conclave 4.0, covering impact analysis on post-harvest management, government initiatives, and industry insights, setting the tone for collaboration.

Notably, PM Modi has stressed India's potential to address global supply chain concerns, outlining the country's emergence as a trustworthy nation even during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is backing Indian industries to tap into emerging opportunities in the global supply chain amid disruptions.