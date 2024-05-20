Advertisement

Chennai: A techie allegedly committed suicide on Saturday days after her eight-month-old child survived a fall from fourth floor of an apartment building on Chennai's outskirt. The woman was found dead in Coimbatore on Saturday.

As per the investigators, users on the social media platforms labelled her as bad mother which triggered her to take this extreme step.

In April, a petrifying video showed the infant - Harin Magi - sitting on the edge of a tin roof on the second floor of an apartment building in Avadi outside Chennai.

In the video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed that a child fell from the fourth-floor balcony on a tin shade three floors down. As per the video, a group of residents below the building collected with a abed sheet to catch the child. In a dramatic rescue, a man climbed out of the first-floor window, stood on the railing, grabbed the girl and passed her to man inside the apartment.

As per the reports, the infant has fallen down when her mother was nursing her on the fourth floor balcony.

The video appreciated the rescuers and slammed the mother for being careless.

Investigators stated that the woman and her husband moved to her hometown in Coimbatore where she died on Saturday.

The incident put her in depression, the investigators stated.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are waiting for the autopsy report.