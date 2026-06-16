‘Naked, Bleeding Mouth…’: Gurugram Techie Mysteriously Dies In Mussoorie, Husband Says Woke Up & Found Her Dead

Mussoorie: A mountain getaway turned into a horrifying ordeal after a 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road.

The deceased, identified as P Radha Gayatri, had checked into the homestay’s premium room, named "Bliss," alongside her husband, Soumya Sricharan.

The couple, who married in November 2025 and originally hailed from Visakhapatnam, were on a week-long vacation in Uttarakhand when the tragedy occurred.

According to local authorities, the incident came to light early Monday morning when Sricharan alerted the homestay management that his wife was unresponsive.

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Emergency medical services and a team from the Mussoorie police station rushed to the scene at approximately 7:30 AM, where medical personnel officially declared Gayatri dead.

The primary focal point of the ongoing investigation centres on the husband's account of the hours leading up to the discovery.

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Sricharan, who works as an IT professional in Pune, told investigators that the couple had spent a relaxed evening together, consuming alcohol late into the night. He maintained that they both went to sleep at around 3:30 AM.

According to his statement to the police, the death remains completely unexplainable. Sricharan claimed he woke up a few hours later, around 7:00 AM, only to find his wife lying motionless on the floor.

To his absolute shock, she was entirely unresponsive, with blood noticeably oozing from her nose and mouth.

Despite the husband framing the sudden death as an unexplainable medical anomaly or sudden collapse, investigators are treating the scene with extreme caution due to several unsettling findings inside Room "Bliss."

Responding officers noted that Gayatri’s body was recovered unclothed from the floor. Furthermore, visible bloodstains were discovered on the bedsheets, and two empty liquor bottles alongside food items were seized from the room.

To preserve all medical evidence, authorities have transferred her body to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a comprehensive, videographed post-mortem examination conducted by a specialised panel of doctors.