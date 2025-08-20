Teen Boy Dies In Electrocution During Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A seventeen-year-old boy died from an electric shock after coming into contact with an exposed electrical wire in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

The incident occurred on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall in the city.

The teenager, identified as Deepak Pillai, died at the scene after touching a high-tension wire in an open electricity meter box.

According to eyewitnesses, Deepak was wearing headphones and listening to music at high volume. People around him tried to warn him not to approach the wire, but he could not hear them due to the loud music.

According to reports, he was walking toward his home on LBS Marg.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online. The footage shows the boy walking on a waterlogged, busy road while carrying an umbrella. Suddenly, he slipped, fell to the ground, and his body lay motionless in the water. Mumbai police personnel and locals rushed to rescue him, but he was already dead.

An eyewitness, Dinesh Jain, said, "We tried to warn him not to go near that side as there was a risk of electrocution. But he didn’t hear us because he had headphones on. He fell suddenly and lost his life."

6 Killed, 5 Missing, Several Injured In Maharashtra Amid Heavy Rain

Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF. In Nanded's Mukhed area, SDRF teams rescued 293 people.

In the last 24 hours, one person has died in Beed, one person has died and three people have been injured in Mumbai, and four people have died and five are missing in Nanded.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall over the past 21 hours, with some suburbs receiving more than 200 mm of rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 223.5 mm, followed by Santacruz at 206.6 mm. Other areas such as Byculla, Juhu, Bandra, and Colaba also received significant rainfall ranging between 100 and 184 mm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that between 8:00 AM on August 19 and 6:00 AM on August 20, the eastern suburbs recorded 159.66 mm, while the western suburbs received 150.60 mm. Light rain was reported in all parts of the city between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

Meanwhile, 582 passengers stuck in the Mumbai Monorail near Mysore Colony between Chembur and Bhakti Park were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Out of 582 rescued passengers, suffocation of 23 passengers was treated onsite by the onboard doctor of the 108 ambulance and allowed to go.

Two patients were sent to Sion Hospital. According to information from Dr Mukesh, AMO, Sion Hospital, two individuals, Kismat Kumar, 20 years old, and Vivek Sonavane, 28 years old, were treated on an OPD basis and are currently stable.

A Mumbai Monorail train broke down between Bhakti Park and Chembur stations near Mysore Colony on Tuesday evening, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The breakdown occurred due to a power supply failure caused by overcrowding, which exceeded the train's designed capacity.