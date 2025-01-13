Teen Boy Murdered in Latur; 2 Minors and Their Kin Among Five Booked

Teen boy murdered in Latur; two minor friends, their kin among five booked | Image: PTI representation

Latur: Five persons, including two minors, were booked for alleged involvement in the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Monday.

Ritesh Giri was murdered with a sharp weapon in Kamalpur village in Ausa tehsil here on Saturday and the crime came to light the next day, he said.

Giri and two friends had gone to a farm at around 4pm on Saturday to get coconuts, and an argument between them ended in his murder, as per police.

The two friends, both minors, and their kin hid Giri's body behind a heap of soybean at the farm, the official said.

The deceased's family mounted a search after he did not return home on Saturday night, and one of the friends confessed to the crime after they confronted him about Giri's whereabouts.

He also told them where the body was hidden, the official said.

A police team which reached the site early Sunday and found multiple injuries on Giri's body that had been made with a sickle.

"Five persons, including two minors, have been booked in connection with Giri's murder," assistant inspector Rahulkumar Bhol of Bhada police station told PTI.

The body has been sent to Ujani health centre for post mortem, while a case of murder, disappearance of evidence, conspiracy and other offences was registered on the complaint of the child's father, Bhol said.