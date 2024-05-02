Advertisement

Palghar: A 17-year-old teenager filed a police complaint alleging that after she was impregnated twice by two different men, her parents conspired to sell off one of her newborns.

The class seven dropout teen, in her statement to the cops in the FIR, mentioned that in 2021, she became friends with a 23-year-old man from a different religion and soon entered into a sexual relationship. Her parents learnt about her pregnancy during her second trimester and sought the assistance of the school principal and a social worker.

Advertisement

She stated that her parents took her to a hospital in Mumbai where an advocate made them sign some documents. A few months later, she gave birth to a baby girl who was handed over to the social worker the very next day. She said she was warned not to reveal anything about her delivery.

She further stated that after six months of her delivery, she successfully tried to get in touch with the father of her child. She said the father said he had paid Rs 4 lakh to the social worker and even expressed his desire to marry the teen but was asked to stay away.

Advertisement

The teenager also accused her parents, uncle and the social worker of receiving money to the tune of lakhs each. The teenager's parents sent her to her grandmother's house after the former tried to confront them. She said her parents also arranged her marriage with a 23-year-old man, with whom she ended up in a sexual relationship and getting impregnated for the second time.

But when the man learnt about the teenager's first pregnancy, he refused to marry her.

Advertisement

Cops booked 16 people including the parents of the teenager, the school principal, the social worker, the lawyer and several others for conspiring to sell her newborn under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.