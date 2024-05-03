Advertisement

Lucknow: Tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after a 14-year-old boy, enacting Goddess Kali, allegedly slit the throat of a minor boy during Bhagwat Katha program organised at a house.

The incident was reported at Bambhiyapur village on Wednesday.

According to sources, the family of one Subhash Saini had organised the religious event at their house. As part of the event, children were enacting various religious characters when the tragic incident happened.

The boy, playing the role of Goddess Kali, was mock-slaying a demon, played by an 11-year-old. The act took a tragic turn after the knife being held by the accused boy struck the neck of a minor playing a demon, leaving him fatally injured.

Following the attack, the organiser's family alerted the police and transferred the boy to community health unit, where he succumbed to his injuries. Sources said the boy was supposed to use a blunt trident as asked by the villagers but he instead brought a knife after he couldn't manage the blunt one.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and detained the 14-year-old for questioning and sent the body for postmortem. The event organiser was also taken into custody for questioning.

On the basis of deceased’s father, an FIR has been registered against accused teenager under Section 304 of IPC for causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.