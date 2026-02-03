Teen Speed Thrills: 17-Year-Old Minor Crashes Mercedes In Mumbai’s Coastal Road Tunnel, 3 Injured

New Delhi: A family of three sustained injuries in south Mumbai when a speeding Mercedes-Benz, reportedly operated by a 17-year-old minor, crashed into their vehicle within the coastal road tunnel.

Following the crash, the D.B. Marg Police have since launched a multi-pronged investigation, registering a case against a businessman from the Agripada area, the Mercedes owner, his 18-year-old granddaughter and the latter’s 17-year-old male friend, who was driving the luxury car, an official said on Monday.

Where the accident took place

The collision occurred within the tunnel when Mercedes was speeding toward south Mumbai and the teen driver lost control while navigating the tunnel, rear-ending a vehicle with significant force and the impact propelled the luxury car into a second vehicle ahead, as per the officials.

Three occupants of the second car, including a senior citizen woman, sustained various injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Investigations confirmed that the person behind the wheel was a 17-year-old minor.

In a swift crackdown, the police have booked the trio under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Similarity with 2024 Pune Porsche case?

This incident has sparked renewed public outrage on social media, drawing parallels to the infamous 2024 Pune Porsche case, with citizens calling for stricter enforcement against "underage luxury speeding."

Meanehile, the Coastal Road tunnel, since its opening, has been under constant surveillance. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from inside the tunnel to determine the exact speed of the Mercedes at the time of impact.