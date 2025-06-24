Tej Pratap Yadav To Undergo Pilot Training, Clears Course Interview

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is now one step closer to becoming a commercial pilot. He has been selected for admission into the Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) course by the Directorate of Flight Training (DFT), under the unreserved (UR) category. His name features at the fifth position in the final selection list.

Tej Pratap had applied for both Private Pilot Licence (PPL) and Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) courses for the 2023–24 academic session. After clearing the interview with a good performance, he secured a spot in the final list. The selection was confirmed after court approval, following which DFT released the merit list.

With this, he is now eligible to formally take admission at the Bihar Flying Institute, where he will begin his CPL training.

20 Seats, 18 Candidates Selected