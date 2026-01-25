Tejashwi Yadav Appointed New National Working President Of RJD

New Delhi : In a significant move to consolidate his leadership, Tejashwi Yadav has been unanimously appointed as the National Working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

The decision was finalized during the party’s national executive meeting in Patna, signaling a formal strengthening of his role within the organization founded by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. As the current Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, this elevation officially cements Tejashwi's position at the helm of the party's national operations.