Bihar's EPIC Number Trouble: Tejashwi Yadav Not Alone, Another MP's Wife Found With Two IDs

Patna: The controversy surrounding Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's alleged possession of two EPIC numbers has taken a new turn. Another case has come to light, involving the wife of CPI (ML) MP from Arrah, Sudama Prasad, who has allegedly been found to have two EPIC numbers. Amidst the electoral roll row in Bihar, this new revelation has raised questions about the prevalence of electoral irregularities in Bihar.

Surprisingly, the CPI (ML) party, led by Sudama Prasad, is a petitioner in the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar. The SIR drive was stated to update and revise the electoral rolls, and the party's petition questioned the process.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's case has taken a serious turn, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) sending him a notice seeking an explanation for the discrepancy in his EPIC numbers. The ECI has asked Tejashwi Yadav to provide the original copies of both IDs and explain how he came to possess two different EPIC numbers.

According to the ECI, Tejashwi Yadav's correct EPIC number is RAB0456228, while no record of RAB2916120 has been found. The notice has put the RJD leader in a tight spot, and he will have to clarify the situation to avoid any further complications.

Draft Voter List Controversy

The controversy surrounding the draft voter list has led to a heated debate in Bihar. The ECI released the draft voter list on August 1, and many cases of irregularities have come to light since then. The ECI has given voters and political parties one month, till September 1, to demand inclusion or deletion of names in the voter list.