Tejashwi Yadav Vows Pension Hike After Free Electricity Promise If Voted To Power in Bihar | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to increase social security benefits for vulnerable sections of Bihar's population if his party is voted to power in next year’s assembly elections.

While addressing a gathering, the former Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to raise monthly payouts for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities from the current Rs 400 to Rs 1,500.

“If we form the government after the assembly polls due next year, people over 60 years of age, those with disabilities, and widows will receive Rs 1,500 per month under existing social security schemes,” Yadav said as reported by PTI.

He criticized the current payout as "meagre" and emphasized the RJD’s track record of fulfilling its promises whenever given the opportunity to govern.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier pledged 200 units of free electricity for households, citing exorbitant power tariffs and alleged issues with pre-paid meters.

Yadav drew parallels with the party’s success in neighboring Jharkhand, where the RJD is a coalition partner. The alliance, led by JMM leader Hemant Soren, retained power in the recently concluded assembly elections.