Telangana Bans Almont-Kid Syrup, CDSCO Says It Is Laced With Ethylene Glycol

Hyderabad: As investigations into the illegal codeine-based cough syrup racket continues, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (TDCA) issued an urgent advisory to immediately ban the usage of Almont-Kid Syrup, after it was allegedly found to be adulterated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a toxic substance. The syrup is commonly prescribed to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children.

A notification from the DCA mentioned that it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup as adulterated with Ethylene Glycol.

The note mentioned that the people should immediately stop the use of the syrup and report it to the nearest Drugs Control Authority at the earliest. It said that people using the syrup can also report it directly to the state Drugs Control Administration, on a toll free number from 10:30 am to 5:00 p.m. on all working days.

“All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the State have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances,” it added.

The Telangana drugs regulator has taken all enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation, it mentioned. In view of the alarming reports, people have been urged to be cautious and refrain from using the syrup to avert potential health hazards.

Earlier in January, the Centre has Proposed amendments for strict criteria on the sale of cough syrups over the counter. The Centre has issued a draft of an important amendment to the Drugs Rules-1945. The Health Ministry has proposed removing the word 'syrup' from Schedule K. The step has been taken to make the drug-related rules clear and effective. Suggestions and objections have been invited from the public within 30 days.

"These rules may be called the Drugs (Amendment) Rules, 2025. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. In the Drugs Rules, 1945, in Schedule K, in the Serial No. 13, under the column "'Class of Drugs`, in the Entry No. 7, the word "Syrup,'' shall be omitted. " the notification issued by the Union Health Ministry reads.