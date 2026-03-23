Neglect Your Elderly Parents, You May Lose 10% Salary: New Rule Proposed By Telangana Cabinet For Govt Employees

Neglect Your Elderly Parents, You May Lose 10% Salary: New Rule Proposed By Telangana Cabinet | Image: X

Hyderabad: In a significant policy move, the Telangana government is likely to consider a proposal in today's Cabinet meeting to impose a 10% salary deduction on state employees found neglecting their elderly parents.

According to sources from the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to place the proposal before the Cabinet during the ongoing budget session.

The initiative reflects the government's intent to reinforce accountability and ensure the welfare of senior citizens within families.

The proposed law aims to address rising concerns over the neglect and abandonment of elderly parents, even among financially secure households.

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If implemented, it would empower authorities to take action against government employees who fail to provide adequate care and support to their ageing parents.

The Chief Minister has, on several occasions, indicated the government's intention to introduce such a measure, emphasising the importance of upholding family values and safeguarding the dignity of senior citizens.

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Officials suggest the government is keen to fast-track the proposal and may attempt to pass the legislation during the current budget session itself.

If approved, Telangana could become one of the first states to directly link employee salaries to parental care responsibilities, adding a stricter enforcement layer to existing laws like the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Further clarity on the draft legislation and its enforcement mechanisms is expected after the Cabinet meeting later today.

The Chief Minister earlier appealed to the government employees to strive hard to strengthen the state economy and meet the growing financial requirements in the coming days.

He stressed that employees' responsibility is to curb irregularities and generate more income, increasing requirements in the Telangana state.

Participating in the Telangana Madiga Employees Thanksgiving programme on March 6, the CM also said that the government was releasing Rs 1000 crore every month to clear the pending bills of the retired employees.