Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Telangana CM KCR meets PM Modi in New Delhi, presents memorandum

Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Friday. KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues of the state

Reported by: Misha Bhatt
Telangana CM
Image:self
  3 min read
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, October 4. CM KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various important issues of the State. According to reports released by the Telangana Chief Minister's office, the meeting lasted for over an hour. Telangana CM also met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

Telangana Chief Minister's office shared a post on Twitter announcing the meeting KCR and PM Modi in New Delhi today on its official handle.


According to the official press release by the Telangana Government, the CM also submitted memorandums on a total of twenty-two issues about the development of the state.

Some of the most important points in the Memorandum included:

1. Establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana

The Centre has been considering setting up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) facility in Telangana. However, former HRD Minister Smriti Irani stated in the Rajya Sabha, 'At present, there is no proposal under consideration to set up IIM in Telangana. The HRD Ministry is committed to setting up an IIM in States that do not have an IIM. As such, the Ministry will consider setting up an IIM in Telangana'.

2. PMGSY (Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana) Allotment of funds for upgrading 4000 Km for better connectivity in backward regions

The PMGSY scheme is focussed on building better roads that connect the far-off villages of the country with cities. The Telangana CM has asked for funds to be allotted for up-gradation of 400 km roads in the backward region of the state.

3. Ramappa Temple- Declaration of World Heritage Site

An inscription in the temple dates it to the year 1213 AD and says it was built by a General Recherla Rudra, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva. The temple is a Shivalaya, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. The temple is also considered to be one of the 7 wonders of India.

Memorandum on issues of Telangana 

Apart from the above mentioned three things, various other important issues were discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the topics from the memorandum handed over to PM Modi by CM KCR include the release of Rs 450 crore - 5th installment of Assistance for backward districts in Telangana as per State Reorganisation Act, Sanction of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Sanction of 23 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in new Districts, Financial Assistance to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha as recommended by NITI Aayog (Rs 5000 crores and Rs 19205 crore) and etc.

Published October 4th, 2019 at 18:39 IST

Whatsapp logo