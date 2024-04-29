Advertisement

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing fake video regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president has been asked to be present on May 1 with his mobile phone. The controversy stems from a video allegedly shared by the official Telangana Congress handle, subsequently reposted by several party leaders. In the altered video, the Home Minister was seen advocating for the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Revanth Reddy summoned | What's next?

Notices have also been served to five individuals, including Reddy, who allegedly shared the video on X platform.

As per sources, Reddy, has been instructed to bring along the mobile phone purportedly utilized for disseminating the manipulated video on X.

The FIR was lodged by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday following a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, regarding the altered video of Amit Shah. The video misrepresented Shah's statements, suggesting a stance against reservations for Muslims in Telangana, whereas he was advocating for the abolishment of all reservations.

The case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act. Sources within the Special Cell quoted by news agency PTI indicated the likelihood of arrests across the country as the investigation progresses.

Assam Police makes first arrest

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that Assam Police had apprehended a man in connection with the doctored video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The individual in question has been identified as Reetom Singh.

“Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah,” wrote Assam CM on X (foremerly Twitter).