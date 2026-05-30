Telangana Congress Leader Mahaboob Alam, Son Arrested in Rs 15 Lakh Contract Killing of Waqf Advocate; Suspended From Party

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Disciplinary Committee has suspended senior leader Mahaboob Alam and his son Mujahid Alam Khan from the party over their alleged involvement in the murder case of Advocate Khaja Moinuddin.

Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi announced the suspension on Friday, citing the allegations against the father-son duo.

The Hyderabad Police on Friday blew the lid off a brutal hit-and-run case, revealing it to be a meticulous contract killing targeting senior advocate and Waqf Board panel lawyer Khaja Moizuddin.

Telangana Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahaboob Alam Khan, have been arrested as the alleged prime conspirators behind the cold-blooded execution, prompting the Telangana Congress Disciplinary Committee to immediately suspend both men from the party.

According to an official press release issued by VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, the incident unfolded on May 23 in Hyderabad's Nampally area. Advocate Khaja Moizuddin was leaving his residence for his daily morning swim when a vehicle without license plates accelerated and rammed into him at high speed before fleeing the scene.

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Sajjanar said, “There was a brutal murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin on the 23rd when he was coming out of his house to go swimming at 5:45 in the morning. Two people came in a Scorpio, intentionally hit him, and injured him. Soon after the injury, he was shifted to Mahavir Hospital, and later on to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Acting on a complaint, Nampally police registered a case and started our investigation. We have arrested seven people: Mujahid Alam Khan, Mahboob Alam Khan, Kishan, and four others who are involved in this offence.”

He added, "There's a decade-long battle between Khaja Moizuddin, Mahboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan for the administration, control, and financial management of waqf properties of Malakpet and Lakdikapul.

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"The police confirmed that the seven primary accused currently in custody will be formally produced before the local magistrate to be remanded to judicial custody. However, investigators emphasised that this initial jail placement is merely a procedural stepping stone as they prepare to dig deeper into the political-criminal nexus."These seven accused will be produced, and they will be sent to judicial custody. We will again take them into police custody and interrogate them to unearth the entire conspiracy. We still have to interrogate these people. As of now, about three people are absconding, we are feeling. But we have to still unearth, have to find out who the people are who are again involved in the entire conspiracy," said Sajjanar.

Initially treated as a severe hit-and-run at Mahaveer Hospital and later shifted to UDAI Omni Hospital in Abids, Moizuddin succumbed to his grievous injuries during treatment.

Following his death, police meticulously analysed CCTV footage from local establishments, including Panchavati Lodge in Secunderabad and the Mehfil Hotel in Narayanguda. The footage exposed a deliberate act: the unplated vehicle had been lying in wait outside the advocate's house, tracking his movements.

Investigators revealed that the roots of the murder lay in deep-seated, bitter legal disputes between the family of the Congress leader and the veteran advocate.

"Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases have been pending between both groups for many years. The accused believed they were facing continuous legal setbacks and humiliation due to the deceased's active involvement in litigation," the police stated.

Driven by growing resentment over these legal defeats regarding lucrative Waqf properties in Malakpet and Lakdikapul, Mujahid Alam Khan and his father allegedly orchestrated a ₹15-lakh contract killing to permanently remove Moizuddin from the equation. The sophisticated plot had been in motion since the beginning of 2026, relying on a complex web of intermediaries to mask the politicians' involvement.

In January 2026, the hired hit squad began conducting routine reconnaissance and surveillance near the advocate's Nampally residence to chart his daily habits. Mujahid Alam Khan allegedly channelled ₹2 lakh through a close associate, Hassan Ali alias Chaous, specifically to buy an untraceable, second-hand vehicle for the hit.

To keep his hands clean, Mujahid used intermediaries Muneer and Hassan Ali to coordinate with a handler named Kishan alias Pappu. Pappu subsequently hired the ground execution team--Vinay, Abhijeeth, Vikram, and Manideep--to carry out the vehicular assault.

The breakthrough came on May 27 when Hyderabad police traced the logistics handler, Kishan alias Pappu, all the way to Panipat, Haryana. Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, Pappu detailed the entire layout of the conspiracy, leading police straight to the orchestrators.

On May 29, specialised police units arrested Mujahid Alam Khan from his upscale residence in Jubilee Hills, while his father and other accomplices were picked up from various hideouts across Hyderabad.

The police have recovered substantial evidence under a mediators' panchanama, including the vehicle used as the murder weapon, a cash amount of ₹10,10,000 intended for the hit squad.