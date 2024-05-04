Advertisement

New Delhi: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has directed a deeper investigation into the Rohith Vemula death case. This decision follows concerns raised by the deceased's mother and brother regarding the closure report previously filed by the police. DGP Ravi Gupta in a statement wrote, “Today, various news stories and reports are circulating regarding Crime No.20/2016 of Gachibowli Police Station, Cyberabad, involving the tragic suicide of Sri Rohit Vemula, a student of Hyderabad Central University.”

He further elaborated, “The investigation into the case was conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, and the final report was prepared in 2018 based on the findings. However, in light of doubts expressed by the mother and others of the deceased Rohit Vemula regarding the investigation, it has been decided to initiate further inquiry into the matter.”

The DGP affirmed that a petition would be filed in the concerned court, seeking permission from the Magistrate to conduct additional investigation into the case.

This comes after the Telangana Police on Friday closed the Rohith Vemula death case, clearing all accused. The report attributes Vemula’s suicide to academic struggles amid campus politics and his mother's alleged fabrication of a Scheduled Caste certificate.

What is the Rohith Vemula case?

Rohith Vemula, born on January 30, 1989, hailed from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh . As a member of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), he raised issues concerning marginalized communities on campus. In July 2015, the University of Hyderabad allegedly stopped paying Vemula his monthly stipend, leading to accusations of targeted discrimination due to his activism. However, the university official denied the allegation of non-payment of scholarship, citing the delay on “paperwork.”

The situation escalated when BJP MP and Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya intervened, characterizing the university as a hotbed of "casteist, extremist, and anti-national politics."

This intervention reportedly resulted in an inquiry against Vemula and four other ASA members, eventually leading to their suspension in September 2015.

Facing financial strain and institutional ostracization, Vemula, along with his fellow suspended students, resorted to a hunger protest. However, on January 17, 2016, Vemula tragically took his own life, sparking nationwide outrage and protests.

Vemula's death prompted allegations of state-sponsored discrimination and negligence. While some blamed Dattatreya's intervention for exacerbating the situation, others demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vemula's suicide. His father, Manikumar, vehemently contested the notion of suicide and called for a judicial inquiry.