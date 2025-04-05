Telangana Government's U-Turn: Kancha Gachibowli Land to Become World's Largest Eco Park?

Updated April 5th 2025, 13:50 IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reconsidering its controversial plans for the Kancha Gachibowli land following widespread protests by students and a stern directive from the Supreme Court. The land, which includes 2,300 acres belonging to the University of Hyderabad (HCU), is now being eyed for a transformative project, a proposal to create the world's largest eco-park.
The Backstory
The controversy began when the state government announced plans to auction 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land in Kancha Gachibowli for industrial development. This decision sparked outrage among students, environmentalists, and local communities, who launched protests to protect the area's rich biodiversity. The Supreme Court intervened, halting all activities and criticising the government for its alarming deforestation efforts.
A New Vision
In light of the backlash, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with environmentalists and key ministers to discuss alternative plans. The proposal on the table is ambitious: converting the entire 2,300-acre stretch, including HCU land, into a sprawling eco-park. This park would feature observatories, wildlife zones, butterfly gardens, and walking trails, aiming to rival global green spaces like New York's Central Park.
Next Steps
CM Revanth Reddy is expected to hold discussions with various stakeholders in the coming days to finalise the proposal. The plan has already garnered attention for its potential to balance ecological conservation with urban development, but it also raises questions about the relocation of HCU and the future of its students and faculty.
This potential U-turn by the Telangana government reflects the power of collective action and the importance of sustainable development. As the state moves forward, all eyes will be on the discussions and decisions that could shape the future of Kancha Gachibowli.
Published April 5th 2025, 13:50 IST