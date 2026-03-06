Telangana: IMD Office Recieves Bomb Threat Via Email; Employees Evacuated

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Hyderabad received a bomb threat via email, claiming that 14 RDX bombs had been planted in the building, police said. The IMD staff immediately alerted the police, who swung into action. The employees were evacuated to a safe location, and the police, along with the bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises, checking every room.

A Begumpet Police official said," A bomb threat mail was received to Indian Meteorological Department office in Begumpet, and they have informed about the matter. The bomb squad and dog squad reached the IMD office and conducted checking and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited. In a separate incident on February 26, the Warangal District Court received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday, prompting the police to mobilise bomb squad teams to thoroughly check the court premises, said a Telangana police official.

However, officials found nothing suspicious and are investigating the matter further. According to Subedari Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar, the police conducted a search operation after it received information about the incident, but no suspicious elements were found in the court premises.

Although the situation remains calm, police have officially registered a case and are investigating the matter. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Warangal District Court received a bomb threat email today. After receiving the information, the police, along with the bomb disposal team, arrived at the court premises, conducted a thorough check of the entire area, and found nothing suspicious. We've registered a case and are investigating the matter."