Advertisement

Hyderabad: Saffron attire worn by students led to a clash at a Telangana school after the school principal questioned the dress.

According to sources, a mob vandalised a missionary school located in Mancherial district and manhandled the institution's staff over the issue.

Advertisement

As per the management at Blessed Mother Teresa High School in Kannepalli village, two days ago, the principal noticed that some students had not worn their uniform instead donned saffron attire. So, he asked the students to bring their parents to the school.

Attacking a school in Adilabad Telangana that too chanting Jai Shree Ram!



How shameless are these goons!



pic.twitter.com/ru7A2Q4KTK — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil)

Sources revealed that the students had claimed they were saffron dress as a part of 21-day long ritual of ‘Hanuman Deeksha.’

The matter snowballed into a chaos after someone shared a video on social media and claimed that the principal was not allowing Hindu attire on campus.

Advertisement

Soon after, a mob vandalised the school and manhandled the staff, including the headmaster. A video has surfaced on social media that shows saffron-clad men raising religious slogans and shattering windows as a cop tried to pacify the situation.

The protesters were also seen pelting stones at a statue of Mother Teresa on campus.

Advertisement

Some men surrounded principal Joseph, beat him up and forcibly applied tilak on his forehead, according to reports. The protesters have demanded an apology from the school.

Based on the complaint by students’ parents, police have lodged an FIR in the matter against school staff for hurting religious sentiments.

The school management has also lodged a complaint with local police, but no arrests have been made yet.

