Telangana Shocker: Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters In Swimming Pool

Hanamkonda: A horrific incident rocked Telangana's Hanamkonda, where a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and 2 young daughters by throwing them into a swimming pool. The accused, Azharuddin, had a love marriage with his wife, but his desire for a son and his wife's refusal to abort their unborn daughter allegedly drove him to commit this heinous act. The police have launched a manhunt for Azharuddin, who is still at large.

The incident has raised questions regarding the societal norms that perpetuate such patriarchal attitudes. According to reports, it has emerged that Azharuddin had been trying to abort the pregnancy, but his wife had opposed it. The refusal allegedly led him to plan the brutal act, taking his family to a swimming pool under the guise of a family outing, only to throw them into the water.

According to police officials, Azharuddin's motive was rooted in his desire for a son. "The accused, Azharuddin, had a love marriage with his wife, and they have two daughters. He wanted the unborn child to be a boy, but when he found out it was a girl, he tried to get an abortion, which his wife opposed," a police official said. The opposition allegedly led to a chain of events that ended in tragedy.

Azharuddin's actions have been condemned by all quarters, with many calling for an immediate and severe punishment. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice, with special teams searching for the accused.

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The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. "We've registered a case and are investigating. Special teams are searching for the accused," a police official said. The investigation is expected to reveal more details about Azharuddin's state of mind and the events leading up to the tragedy.

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